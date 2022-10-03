RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market capitalization of $44.18 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance (CRYPTO:SOFI) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,268,750 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

