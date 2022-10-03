Raiden Network Token (RDN) Price Reaches $0.0852 on Major Exchanges

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and approximately $28,592.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0852 or 0.00000436 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00087107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00065804 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00030833 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007768 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token (CRYPTO:RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

