Ramifi Protocol (RAM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16,081.00

Ramifi Protocol (RAM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ramifi Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ramifi Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ramifi Protocol has a market cap of $181,623.00 and $16,081.00 worth of Ramifi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ramifi Protocol

Ramifi Protocol was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. Ramifi Protocol’s total supply is 7,213,000 coins. Ramifi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RamifiProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ramifi Protocol’s official website is ramifi.org. The Reddit community for Ramifi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/RamToken.

Ramifi Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ramifi Protocol aims to solve the problem of USD inflation by creating a floating peg that adjusts along side commodity prices across the globe. As the prices of the most basic things we buy go up, so does the RAM token. The goal being the removal of the need for the USD.The Ramifi Protocol recalculates its total supply daily in order to maintain its' commodity based peg. Leveraging the fact that supply and demand dictate the price of the asset, RAM is able to maintain a peg while simulataneously creating a robust market. This makes the Ramifi ecosystem infinitely scalable without the need for USD backing.Ramifi's governance is decided by token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ramifi Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ramifi Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ramifi Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

