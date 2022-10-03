Ravencoin Classic Trading 41.9% Lower This Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $569,908.00 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,650.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00276123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00140046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.66 or 0.00720893 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00592016 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,277,280 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

