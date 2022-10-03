Raydium Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Raydium has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00002932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $318.35 million and $7.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Raydium

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 137,578,652 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

