Raymond James Raises Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Price Target to C$14.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AAVVF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.69.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AAVVF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.79. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.83.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 83.78% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

