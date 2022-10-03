Raze Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $51,604.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Raze Network has a market cap of $394,920.00 and approximately $51,604.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins. The official website for Raze Network is raze.network. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raze Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raze Network is a substrate-based, cross-chain privacy protocol built for the growing DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Applying zkSNARKS to the Zether framework, Raze is an EVM-compatible layer-2 middleware that will enable end-to-end anonymity for decentralized applications running on the Ethereum, Polkadot, and Binance Smart Chain networks. More chain integrations are planned in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

