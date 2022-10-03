RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target Lowered to $22.50 at Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $22.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RBB Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $395.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.87.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $40.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at RBB Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

In other RBB Bancorp news, EVP Vincent Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $67,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $420,098.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,019 shares of company stock worth $250,213. 20.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RBB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

