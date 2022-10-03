RChain Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $2.74 million and $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.

Buying and Selling RChain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

