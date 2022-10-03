RChain Trading Down 22.7% Over Last Week (REV)

RChain (REV) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar. One RChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. RChain has a market cap of $2.74 million and $93,852.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005111 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.98 or 1.00023667 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006874 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004749 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003324 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051888 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010222 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00064712 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079186 BTC.
RChain Profile
REV is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 709,469,945 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop.
Buying and Selling RChain
