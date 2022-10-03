RealFevr Trading 3% Lower Over Last Week (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, RealFevr has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. RealFevr has a total market cap of $7.20 million and approximately $19,752.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004667 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.88 or 0.01613180 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr (FEVR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2021. RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins. RealFevr’s official website is www.realfevr.com. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RealFevr Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RealFevr is a fantasy football app where players compete in public and private leagues, and can use the $FEVR token to bet on specific matches, to purchase packs of collectibles (NFTs), or to acquire RealFevr NFTs directly from the marketplace – where other fans are selling their collectibles.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealFevr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.