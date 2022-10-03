ReapChain Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges. ReapChain has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ReapChain

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. ReapChain’s official website is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReapChain

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

