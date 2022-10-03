ReapChain Trading Up 0.3% This Week (REAP)

ReapChain (REAP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. ReapChain has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000083 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReapChain Profile

ReapChain’s total supply is 1,892,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 307,700,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com. ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReapChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

