Receive Access Ecosystem Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00006112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market cap of $7.40 million and $487.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- MXC (MXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000354 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001293 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00291370 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Meridian Network (LOCK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Receive Access Ecosystem Profile
RAE is a coin. Receive Access Ecosystem’s total supply is 6,184,936 coins. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official message board is rokfin.com/rae/dashboard. The official website for Receive Access Ecosystem is raetoken.org. The Reddit community for Receive Access Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/RAE_Token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Receive Access Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @raetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Receive Access Ecosystem Coin Trading
