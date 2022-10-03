ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $10.32 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $21,239.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005864 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.00789656 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SORA Validator Token (VAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000349 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 31,268,826,065 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.