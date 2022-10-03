Refinable Hits One Day Volume of $523,558.00 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and approximately $523,558.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Refinable has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable launched on February 25th, 2021. Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Refinable is refinable.com. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Refinable Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Invested by Binance and Mr Beast, Refinable is an NFT marketplace on BSC, empowering both individual creators and beloved brands to easily and affordably create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs. Supporting all communities in engaging with NFTs is Refinable’s mission and it looks forward to empowering the next generation of digital transactions.”

