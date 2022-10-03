Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $19.34 Million

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market capitalization of $19.34 million and $116,280.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.80 or 0.00101266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010801 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Profile

Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 976,682 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official website is reflexer.finance. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate.FLX is the Ungovernance token for RAI: A non pegged, ETH backed stable asset.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

