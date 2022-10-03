Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCII. Stephens downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Rent-A-Center Stock Down 21.6 %

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Rent-A-Center Dividend Announcement

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.55%.

Insider Transactions at Rent-A-Center

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,223 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $25,303.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,591.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent-A-Center

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

