Request (REQ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $104.83 Million

Request (REQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last week, Request has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $104.83 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005112 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,556.45 or 0.99979984 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006822 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004751 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00052829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010225 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00063979 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00078657 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

