Revain Trading 8.8% Lower This Week (REV)

Revain (REV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Revain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Revain has a total market cap of $64.13 million and approximately $912,738.00 worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revain has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wirex Token (WXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000266 BTC.

YbCoin (YBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $983.68 or 0.05006834 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

REV is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,056,346,012 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. Revain’s official website is revain.org. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Revain

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews.Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well.All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible.Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning.Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders..”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

