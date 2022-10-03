Reviewing a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) & Onion Global (NYSE:OG)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Onion Global and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $401.23 million 0.09 -$55.90 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.33 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.15

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Onion Global and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $7.14, suggesting a potential upside of 392.41%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global -13.93% -40.10% -22.30% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Onion Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Onion Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Onion Global on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform comprises brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

