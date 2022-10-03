Reviewing Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) & MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC)

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) and MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alarm.com and MMTec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alarm.com 5.29% 10.90% 5.20% MMTec N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.4% of Alarm.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of MMTec shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Alarm.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Alarm.com has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MMTec has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alarm.com and MMTec’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alarm.com $748.97 million 4.31 $51.17 million $0.83 78.15 MMTec $650,000.00 6.95 -$7.05 million N/A N/A

Alarm.com has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Alarm.com and MMTec, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alarm.com 0 2 3 1 2.83 MMTec 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alarm.com currently has a consensus price target of $80.80, suggesting a potential upside of 24.58%. Given Alarm.com’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Alarm.com is more favorable than MMTec.

Summary

Alarm.com beats MMTec on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions comprising scenes button; smart thermostat schedules; responsive savings; precision comfort; energy usage monitoring; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning monitoring services; whole home water safety solutions; geo-services; and demand response programs. In addition, the company provides commercial solutions, such as daily safeguards, commercial grade video, energy savings, protection for valuables and inventory, temperature monitoring, multi-site management and access control, early identification, simple to use, professionally supported, and easy to maintain. Further, it offers service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; sales, marketing, and training services; and home builder programs, as well as wellness solutions. The company serves residential and commercial subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Tysons, Virginia.

About MMTec

(Get Rating)

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia, MM Future, MMBD Advisory and HC Securities; and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.