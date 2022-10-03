Reviewing Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) & Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Rating) and Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern First Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bay National and Southern First Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern First Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Southern First Bancshares has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.02%. Given Southern First Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Southern First Bancshares is more favorable than Bay National.

This table compares Bay National and Southern First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares $110.27 million 3.02 $46.71 million $5.12 8.14

Southern First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Southern First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Southern First Bancshares 36.78% 14.93% 1.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Southern First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Southern First Bancshares beats Bay National on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate Operations. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; construction real estate loans; commercial business loans for various lines of businesses, such as the manufacturing, service industry, and professional service areas; consumer real estate and home equity loans; and other consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment loans and revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides other bank services, such as internet banking, cash management, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit, automatic drafts, bill payment, and mobile banking services. It operates through eight retail offices located in Greenville, Charleston, and Columbia; three retail offices located in Raleigh, Greensboro, and Charlotte markets; and one retail office located in Atlanta. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina.

