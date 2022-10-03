Reviewing HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) & Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

HomeTrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. HomeTrust Bancshares pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. HomeTrust Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.4% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of HomeTrust Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HomeTrust Bancshares $155.31 million 2.22 $35.34 million $2.23 9.91 Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 3.62 $16.14 million $1.16 12.34

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Provident Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

HomeTrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. HomeTrust Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HomeTrust Bancshares and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomeTrust Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.79%. Given Provident Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than HomeTrust Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares HomeTrust Bancshares and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomeTrust Bancshares 22.96% 9.01% 1.01% Provident Bancorp 25.77% N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

HomeTrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, equipment finance leases, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services. As of June 30, 2021, the company operated 41 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

