RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $583,948.00

RioDeFi (RFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. RioDeFi has a total market cap of $896,215.42 and approximately $583,948.00 worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,532.48 or 0.99954422 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004756 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003574 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010235 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064880 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079167 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi (CRYPTO:RFUEL) is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 109,375,001 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial.

RioDeFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

