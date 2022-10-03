Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Lifted to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $9.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $10.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $7.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.66%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RITM. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after buying an additional 1,211,245 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,728,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,957,000 after buying an additional 943,227 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,836,000 after purchasing an additional 758,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 869.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 739,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 663,078 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

