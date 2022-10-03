Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Purchases $21,590.00 in Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $21,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,912.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Matthew Rizik acquired 3,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $21,280.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,514.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Matthew Rizik purchased 3,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,452.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $21,364.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $21,518.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $21,895.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $21,546.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,127.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Matthew Rizik acquired 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 2.3 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $6.32 on Monday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a current ratio of 14.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on RKT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

