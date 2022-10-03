Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RCKT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.86.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

