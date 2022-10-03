ROCKI (ROCKI) Price Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One ROCKI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $458,425.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s genesis date was July 21st, 2021. ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp. ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ROCKI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ROCKI is aMusic Streaming Platform utilizing blockchain technology or royalty payments, offering better transparency, faster payments with options for stream compensations in ROCKI tokens and/or FIAT from the monthly subscription.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

