Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target to $72.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens cut their price target on CarMax to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $66.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.30. CarMax has a 52-week low of $63.60 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CarMax will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,613. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

