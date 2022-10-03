SAFE DEAL Trading Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00004158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00087047 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00065656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00030872 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007750 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,256,494 coins and its circulating supply is 4,229,571 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Deal Project started from an anonymous P2P exchange platform for coins, files & information powered by its own SFD coin. Now Project has grown into an ecosystem to build Dapps connecting classic coins with smart blockchains. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Reddit | BitcoinTalk “

