Safe Haven Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Safe Haven has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $7.06 million and approximately $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven’s genesis date was December 17th, 2017. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,900,000,000 coins. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safe Haven Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars.

