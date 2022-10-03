SafeBlast (BLAST) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $928,737.92 and $132,708.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,527.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.84 or 0.00592634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00248108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00048741 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,553,096,633,449 coins. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the exchanges listed above.

