Safemars (SAFEMARS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $10.92 Million

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Safemars has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One Safemars coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Safemars has a total market capitalization of $10.92 million and approximately $18,571.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safemars Profile

Safemars’ launch date was March 14th, 2021. Safemars’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Safemars’ official website is www.safemarscrypto.com. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Safemars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SAFEMARS is programmed to reward holders while increasing in both liquidity and value. It applies 4% tax on transactions and 2% goes to holders while 2% is auto-locked to liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safemars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safemars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safemars using one of the exchanges listed above.

