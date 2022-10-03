SafePal (SFP) Price Hits $0.39

SafePal (SFP) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SafePal has a total market cap of $196.15 million and $3.83 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafePal alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004622 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00045346 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $314.87 or 0.01607561 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00030508 BTC.

SafePal Coin Profile

SFP is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SafePal is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafePal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafePal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafePal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.