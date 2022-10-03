Sakura Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.76 Million (SKU)

Sakura (SKU) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Sakura has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $132,044.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sakura alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Sakura Coin Profile

Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sakura

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers.The Sakura SKU token is cross-chain compatible as our unique 2-way peg bridge technology allows the EVM based Sakura address and Kusama based Clover address to be bounded together, allowing the utilization of all both chains together. SKU will have a unique native bridge for both SKU<->ETH and SKU<->BSC.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.