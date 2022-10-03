SALT Price Hits $0.0525 on Top Exchanges (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, SALT has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One SALT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $24,299.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005110 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,560.34 or 0.99935959 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006829 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00051650 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064220 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00078985 BTC.

SALT Coin Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.