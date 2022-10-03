Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.22 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $107.00 and a twelve month high of $133.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $1.346 dividend. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

