Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,158 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 304,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after acquiring an additional 23,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $30.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.47.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $180.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.93 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total transaction of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

