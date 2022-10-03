Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned about 0.61% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 1,193.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 40,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,191 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,333,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

IBDW stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.27 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.18.

