Sandy Spring Bank Grows Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total transaction of $750,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,347.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,274 shares of company stock worth $2,913,422. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGCO Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.08.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $96.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.10%.

AGCO Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.