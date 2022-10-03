Sandy Spring Bank Has $918,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DVN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,861,000 after buying an additional 2,691,049 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after buying an additional 1,743,220 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after buying an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

NYSE:DVN opened at $60.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $35.55 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 83.76%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

