Sandy Spring Bank Purchases Shares of 31,172 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after buying an additional 26,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $38.82 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $52.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

