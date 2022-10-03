Sandy Spring Bank Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $210.40 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.46.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

