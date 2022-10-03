Sandy Spring Bank Sells 282 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sandy Spring Bank lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. American Research & Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,288.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.43.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

