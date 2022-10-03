Sandy Spring Bank Sells 5,485 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned approximately 0.40% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.30. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $27.27.

