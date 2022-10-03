Sandy Spring Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHLS. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,357,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,983,000 after purchasing an additional 95,218 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,675,000 after purchasing an additional 161,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 759.4% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 138,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 122,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,216,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $571,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 538.88 and a beta of 2.13. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $73.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.89 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim cut Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.