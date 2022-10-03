Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.57 million and a PE ratio of 358.53. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Savannah Energy PLC engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil. It holds license interest in Agadem Rift Basin prospective located in the south east Niger covering an area of approximately 13,655 square kilometers. The company also has an 80% interest in the Uquo field asset; 51% interest in the Stubb Creek oil and gas field; and 80% interest in the Accugas midstream assets located in south east Nigeria.

