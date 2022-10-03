Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Savannah Energy Trading Up 7.7 %
Shares of Savannah Energy stock opened at GBX 27.30 ($0.33) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £356.57 million and a PE ratio of 358.53. Savannah Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 16 ($0.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 40.90 ($0.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.25, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
Savannah Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for Savannah Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savannah Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.