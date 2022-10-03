Savant Capital LLC Acquires 409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after purchasing an additional 522,942 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,259,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,855,000 after purchasing an additional 108,796 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,692,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,795,000 after purchasing an additional 221,140 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,323,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $894,036,000 after purchasing an additional 292,544 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.