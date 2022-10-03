Savant Capital LLC Acquires 485 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Allstate in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $124.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.71. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

