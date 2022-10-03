Savant Capital LLC Buys 7,289 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 25,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.0% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 17,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,798. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total value of $1,742,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $71.09 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

